Ricky Martin Celebrates Birthday with Daughter Lucia Amid Family Changes

LOS ANGELES, CA — Ricky Martin recently celebrated his 54th birthday on Christmas Eve, which also marked the 7th birthday of his daughter, Lucia. Despite his divorce from Jwan Yosef in July 2023, the singer remains committed to maintaining a harmonious family environment for their four children.

Valentino, one of Martin’s twin sons, shared a heartfelt tribute on social media. He posted a collage of images with birthday wishes for both his father and sister. One photo featured a young Ricky holding baby Valentino, captioned, ‘Happy birthday, Dad.’ Another image showed Valentino cradling newborn Lucia, with the message, ‘Happy birthday, Lucia.’

Yosef reacted to Valentino’s touching post, commenting on social media, ‘The sweetest and cutest Valentino,’ along with a heart emoji. Martin, in turn, expressed his love for his son, reposting the message and sharing his own gratitude.

Ricky and Jwan have maintained a close relationship since their split, focusing on their children’s well-being. In their statement announcing their separation, they emphasized their desire to work together as co-parents, saying, ‘Our greatest wish now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship.’

Martin began his family journey as a single dad to twin boys Matteo and Valentino, born in 2008 through surrogacy. In 2018 and 2019, he welcomed daughter Lucia and son Renn, also via surrogate. The twins have taken on the role of older brothers with enthusiasm, something Martin admires.

Reflecting on fatherhood, Martin said, ‘I have the experience. I will clean the path for them.’ He expressed pride in his children’s growth and aspirations, acknowledging their individuality. As Martin continues his celebrated music career, he balances it with his most rewarding role as a father.