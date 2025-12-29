Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Lakers have recently allowed Bronny James to play in two straight games, but only during garbage time due to blowout scores. The young player was given a surprise start on Nov. 15, but has since been sidelined in favor of Nick Smith Jr., who is on a two-way contract.

Head coach JJ Redick is under pressure as the Lakers struggle defensively, losing four of their last six games and allowing an average of 122.5 points per game during that stretch. The only game where they held an opponent under 114 points was against the struggling Clippers.

The Lakers’ performance has raised concerns, prompting discussions about potential changes in their roster. Currently, the team is limited in tradeable assets, holding just one first-round draft pick and a couple of young talents, including Bronny James.

Bronny is under a guaranteed contract worth $1.2 million for the next season but has not seen consistent playing time. Despite his contract status, he remains on the bench, only stepping in during non-critical moments of the game. This is particularly concerning as he has had opportunities in the G League, where he averaged 11.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds over eight contests.

However, Bronny’s performance in the G League has not translated positively to his NBA career, as he currently has a negative value over replacement player (VORP) and unfavorable win shares per 48 minutes. His inability to make an impact has raised questions about his future with the Lakers.

Redick has expressed a lack of trust in Bronny, stating that the team does not need another ball-handler with established players like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves already in the lineup. The Lakers are seeking perimeter defense and floor spacing instead.

As the trade deadline approaches on February 5, speculation is growing around Bronny’s future with the team. His presence could hinder the Lakers’ efforts to build a serious title contender, especially as they aim for a playoff-ready roster in the competitive Western Conference.

Fans may not want to see Bronny traded, yet the Lakers’ front office faces a challenging decision that could determine the franchise’s future as contenders.