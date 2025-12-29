Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Celebrates First Christmas with Daughter Aurora

Augusta, Maine – Gypsy-Rose Blanchard and her boyfriend, Ken Urker, are celebrating their first Christmas as parents with their nearly one-year-old daughter, Aurora Raina Urker. On December 25, Urker shared a heartwarming moment on Instagram featuring Aurora playing with a family member. He captioned the post, “My baby love’s first Christmas.”

Blanchard, 34, who gained national attention as a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, welcomed Aurora on January 1, 2025. The couple announced her birth with a photo of Blanchard cradling their newborn, captioned, “Welcoming 2025 with the greatest gift of all 👼.”

The couple first met as pen pals while Blanchard was serving time for her involvement in her mother Dee Dee Blanchard’s tragic death. They were briefly engaged in October 2018 but ended their engagement. After reuniting in August 2019 and separating again, Blanchard and Urker rekindled their romance in April 2024.

In a recent interview, Blanchard expressed her desire to have more children, saying she’s open to the idea of expanding their family. However, their plans remain flexible. “As of right now, we have not made any solidified plans. We hope to do IVF sometime in the near future, but right now all our focus is on Aurora,” she said.

Blanchard emphasized that while they are considering another child, they want to ensure they adapt to their new roles as parents before adding to their family. “I think we just want to have a little bit of an age gap, but not too big. I can handle a toddler and a newborn, but not a baby and a newborn,” she explained.

Currently, they have completed preliminary fertility testing to help them plan for potential future pregnancies. Blanchard stated, “We did go as far as to have the pre-testing done and then put it on pause for a few months… So we got the information about it, so when we are ready, we can proceed.”