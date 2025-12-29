Druski Offers Goal-Setting Advice, Stars in New T-Mobile Ad

LOS ANGELES, CA — Internet comedian Druski shared his approach to achieving goals in a recent interview with PEOPLE. The 31-year-old comedian, known for his humorous takes on everyday situations, emphasized a straightforward method: writing down his objectives on paper.

“I don’t do that mood board stuff anymore. I let that go a long time ago. Those don’t work for me — it’s just a bunch of pictures,” Druski said, moving away from the popular trend of moodboarding.

Druski is currently collaborating with actress Zoe Saldaña in a new T-Mobile advertising campaign. Saldaña, an acclaimed actress known for her roles in film franchises like Avatar, is considering Druski’s advice. She stated, “I spend all my energy just getting all the items for it, that I don’t have enough energy to put it together.” Druski encouraged her, saying, “Throw out the mood boards.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Druski aims to broaden his career by engaging in more films and television shows. He commented, “I hope it transpires just as much in the upcoming year,” reflecting on a successful 2025 where he made appearances in various commercials and was featured on Justin Bieber’s Grammy-nominated album.

Saldaña also had an eventful year, earning her first Oscar and starring in major film releases. She mentioned, “I want to be a better manager of my time because life’s just so fleeting, and I love what I do.”

Their joint T-Mobile advertisement will debut on January 3, featuring a new 15-minute switching experience for customers, allowing them to switch carriers with ease.