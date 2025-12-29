Westbrook Passes Magic Johnson, Reaches 2,000 Steals in Kings Win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Veteran guard Russell Westbrook made history this weekend by achieving two significant career milestones during the Sacramento Kings‘ 113-107 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. On Saturday, Westbrook scored 21 points and provided nine assists, moving past Magic Johnson on the NBA’s all-time assists list and recording his 2,000th career steal.

At 37 years old, Westbrook defied age expectations, helping the Kings secure their fourth consecutive win over the Mavericks. His assist marked the 10,142nd of his career, placing him seventh all-time, ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers legend Johnson, who tallied 10,141 assists.

Westbrook expressed gratitude for the accomplishment. “I’m truly blessed and thankful to the man above for just allowing me and gifting me with the time to go out and play basketball,” he said. He emphasized that passing Johnson is an honor due to the latter’s legendary status in the sport.

In addition, Westbrook became the 14th player in NBA history to reach the 2,000 steals milestone, highlighting his defensive prowess. This feat underscores his impact on the game beyond scoring and playmaking.

Despite no longer being a perennial All-Star, Westbrook’s performance remains impactful. He is currently averaging 14.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this season. Sacramento’s coach Doug Christie noted Westbrook’s work ethic, saying, “He gets in, he works and truly believes in himself.”

With Westbrook’s recent achievements, there is speculation he could surpass both Mark Jackson and Steve Nash on the all-time assist list this season. As Westbrook continues to perform at a high level, his legacy in basketball history becomes increasingly clear.