Lakers’ Struggles Lead to Team Meetings Before Christmas Showdown

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Los Angeles Lakers are facing a challenging period as they prepare for their Christmas Day game after suffering their season’s worst loss, marking a third consecutive defeat. The team held an uncomfortable meeting and practice on Saturday to address their recent struggles.

JJ Redick, a key player, emphasized the need for a change, stating he couldn’t endure “53 more games” like this. He expressed frustration, noting, “We had a great meeting as a staff this morning. It was very positive.” Redick stressed the importance of listening to players and improving team dynamics.

During the meeting, Redick took responsibility for the team’s lack of offensive organization since LeBron James returned from injury. He identified three priorities moving forward: defensive clarity, role clarity, and offensive organization.

The Lakers currently have the worst defense in the league since December 1. They have lost six of their last ten games, and the recent injury to Austin Reaves, who is sidelined for at least four weeks due to a calf strain, adds to their challenges.

Rui Hachimura noted the importance of adapting, reflecting on past team injuries and the need for other players to step up. “We just gotta kind of reset everything,” he said. “This always happens…we can’t have it longer than it’s supposed to be.”

The team’s focus appears to be on rebuilding rather than punishment. Hachimura mentioned reviewing their initial goals to reignite the team’s championship mindset. With the Lakers set to face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, they hope to turn the tide before the holiday festivities.

Despite internal frustrations, the Lakers aim to regain their form and are preparing for their traditional Christmas Day matchup against the Houston Rockets, where LeBron James is expected to make history with his 20th Christmas game.