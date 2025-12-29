Bears Clinch NFC North Title Amid Playoff Hopes

CHICAGO, IL — The Chicago Bears are NFC North champions for the first time since 2018, having clinched the title on December 27, 2025, when the Green Bay Packers lost to the Baltimore Ravens. This victory marks a dramatic turnaround for the Bears, who finished last in the division for three consecutive years.

The Bears secured their division title with a record of 11-4, and will host a playoff game at Soldier Field for the first time since their infamous “double-doink” loss in 2019. The team started the season poorly, losing their first two games, but rebounded to become a powerhouse with several thrilling late-game victories.

Head coach Ben Johnson has been pivotal in this transformation. He noted that his goal for the season was to reach 11 wins, and they have now checked that off their list. “There’s never been an 11-win team to not make it, so we felt pretty good about that being the number,” Johnson said.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, a candidate for the league’s best player award, has been exceptional in the fourth quarter, leading the team to multiple comeback wins. Williams has thrown for over 3,400 yards, with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions, solidifying his reputation as a clutch performer.

The Bears’ defensive unit, under coordinator Dennis Allen, has excelled as well, leading the NFL in takeaways. This season, they have managed to win six games after trailing in the final quarter, showcasing resilience.

As for the playoffs, the Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers next, who also hold an 11-4 record. The outcome of this game could significantly impact playoff seeding. If they win, they still harbor a slim chance of securing the number one seed, depending on the outcomes of other games.

Chicago fans are gearing up for what could be an exciting postseason. Johnson expressed his excitement about playing in front of home supporters. “I think that crowd had such an impact last week; we want to ensure they can feel that energy during the playoffs,” he said.

With aspirations high in Chicago, the Bears aim to turn their successful season into a playoff run, starting with their pivotal game against San Francisco.