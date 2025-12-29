Violence Escalates in Sinaloa Amid Drug War Turmoil, Leaving Hundreds Dead

CULIACÁN, Mexico — A year after the dramatic kidnapping and surrender of Joaquín Guzmán López, the son of infamous drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Sinaloa is engulfed in violence due to a violent war among rival organized crime factions.

The chaos began when Guzmán López turned himself over to U.S. authorities in July 2024 at the Santa Teresa airport in El Paso, Texas. This betrayal within the Sinaloa Cartel ignited clashes between the heirs of leaders within an empire built on drug trafficking, resulting in tragic consequences across the region.

As of December 2025, more than 1,800 murders have been recorded in Sinaloa, a staggering threefold increase from the previous year. Nearly 800 individuals have also reported missing, further highlighting the extent of the violence.

Authorities found three coolers on December 17, 2023, along the Culiacán Bypass that contained the dismembered body of a man, showcasing the gruesome reality of cartel violence. This was just one of many violent incidents in the area, with 126 murders occurring in a short span of just 22 days.

Despite the ongoing bloodshed, which includes roadblocks and shootouts across municipalities, President Claudia Sheinbaum mentioned that there was a recent increase in homicides in southern Sinaloa, raising concerns about safety amid holiday celebrations.

“Yesterday [Sunday], particularly in southern Sinaloa, there were these roadblocks,” Sheinbaum said at a press conference. “They had been averaging around 3.5 homicides a day, but the weekend saw an increase.”

Eyewitness José María described a harrowing experience he had on a bus caught in roadblocks, with gunfire erupting nearby. “The driver stayed put and told us to duck when we heard gunfire,” he recounted.

This renewed violence has disrupted local celebrations, with Independence Day parades canceled for the second year in a row due to ongoing conflicts. The State Attorney General’s Office recorded fluctuating but high murder rates across several months in 2025.

As the Sinaloa drug war continues, Los Chapitos, the faction led by Guzmán’s sons, face escalating pressure from both Mexican and U.S. authorities. Their operations have resulted in an alarming rise in disappearances among young people, particularly from urban areas.

In the last 15 months, 3,304 people have been reported missing across Sinaloa, with 2025 alone seeing 2,398 cases. The situation appears dire, with ongoing violence overshadowing the lives of ordinary citizens in a state once characterized by relative calm.

With only two of its leaders still at large, the future of the Sinaloa Cartel remains uncertain as pressure mounts from law enforcement. The brutal feud among factions persists, leaving a toll on communities and drawing national and international attention to Sinaloa’s plight.