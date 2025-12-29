BOSTON, MA, December 23, 2025 – When serious injuries occur due to reckless driving or negligence, victims need effective legal representation. To assist those in need, a list of the top ten car accident law firms in the United States has been compiled. This list is based on general criteria for evaluating law firms, not an official ranking.

The first firm on the list is Michael Kelly Injury Lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. Focused on car accident claims, the firm has successfully assisted over 10,000 clients to recover compensation, offering free consultations and working on contingency fees. Michael Kelly, leading the practice, has been recognized as a top attorney by both Expertise and the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys.

Next is Morgan & Morgan, a nationwide firm established in 1988, noted for securing over $25 billion for clients. The firm has offices in all 50 states, employing over 1,000 attorneys. Its strong auto accident division handles a wide range of cases and offers free consultations.

In Los Angeles, The Dominguez Firm has been recognized for its impressive $1 billion in settlements since its inception in 1987. Offering 24/7 availability and free case evaluations, the firm enjoys a 96% success rate in its injury cases.

Chicago’s Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers LLC specializes in urban and suburban crash cases, boasting over $450 million in settlements. Led by Jonathan Rosenfeld, the firm has nearly 25 years of experience and provides free consultations.

Henningsen Injury Attorneys, PC, based in Atlanta, Georgia, focuses on local car accident claims. With over 20 years of experience, it emphasizes personal service and works around the clock to provide client support.

The Ward Law Group, PL, serving Florida and New York, particularly focuses on Spanish-speaking clients. Since 2012, the firm has achieved over $500 million in settlements, reflecting its commitment to accessible legal support.

Steinger, Greene & Feiner operates in multiple states, including Florida, Tennessee, and Texas. The firm prides itself on aggressive legal representation, also focusing on comprehensive collision types and offering free evaluations.

In New York City, The Law Office of Richard M. Kenny offers decades of personal injury experience. With over $500 million in compensation awarded, the firm is known for its tailored approach and trial readiness.

Bengal Law in Orlando, Florida, takes a unique approach by working fewer cases to ensure high-quality service, aiming to provide each client with personal attention and access to their legal teams.

Lastly, Herrman & Herrman, PLLC serves the Texas Gulf Coast, boasting significant settlements and over 100 years of combined legal experience. The firm emphasizes support in communications and documentation for its clients.

This list was developed through extensive research, considering the firms’ histories, client reviews, and services offered to ensure individuals find the right legal representation after a car accident.