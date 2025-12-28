Business
Verizon Offers New Customers Discount on YouTube TV Subscription
IRVING, Texas — Verizon is providing an attractive discount for its customers who want to try Google’s YouTube TV. New subscribers can receive a $20 discount for the first six months of their service starting December 23, 2025.
The typical price for YouTube TV is $82.99 per month, but with this offer, new users can pay just $62.99 per month, plus taxes, for the first six months. After the promotional period, they will transition to the standard rate of $82.99 per month.
Verizon states that to redeem this offer, customers must link their new YouTube TV account through the company’s MyVerizon portal. Once connected, the YouTube TV bill is combined with the customer’s existing Verizon mobile or home internet bill.
However, Verizon has not specified any particular plan requirements for customers looking to take advantage of this discount. Notably, this promotion is not available for accounts that have previously subscribed to YouTube TV.
This offer comes as YouTube TV and its competitors have experienced fluctuations in subscription rates over the past few months. Recent data shows YouTube TV’s cancellation rate reached 6.9% in November, its highest in a year. However, significant new sign-ups were also recorded during the same period.
The streaming market remains competitive, with other services like DirecTV Stream, Sling, and Hulu+ Live TV seeing similar trends in cancellations and new subscriptions.
As video streaming services adapt to changing customer behaviors, offers like Verizon’s discount aim to attract new viewers to YouTube TV.
