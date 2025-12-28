Warriors Visit Raptors: NBA Showdown in Toronto

TORONTO, Canada — The Golden State Warriors (16-15) are set to visit the Toronto Raptors (18-14) at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday, December 28, 2025, as they aim to extend their three-game winning streak.

Star guard Stephen Curry leads the Warriors, averaging 28.7 points per game, his highest scoring rate since the 2022-23 season. However, he will face a Raptors defense that ranks fifth in opponent points per game, allowing just 112.5.

Injury updates indicate that the Warriors will be without De'Anthony Melton (knee) and Seth Curry (thigh), while Brandin Podziemski is probable due to an abdominal issue. For the Raptors, Jakob Poeltl is out (back), with RJ Barrett (knee) and Collin Murray-Boyles (illness) listed as questionable.

The Raptors are looking to bounce back after a rough three-game road trip, managing only one win. Their coach emphasized the need for a strong defensive performance against the Warriors, who lead the league with an average of 44 three-point attempts per game.

“We need to contain their perimeter shooting,” said Raptors coach. “If we can limit their threes, we can control the game.”

The matchup is critical for both teams, as the Warriors have shown a resurgence with victories in five of their last eight games, while the Raptors have struggled, going 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Tip-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game broadcast on NBC Sports Bay Area and Sportsnet. Fans can also stream the game live on platforms like NBA App and FuboTV.

As each team continues to battle for playoff positioning, this game will be a vital test of their strengths and weaknesses.