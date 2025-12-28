Steelers’ Cam Heyward Calls Out NFL Suspension Rules

Pittsburgh, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward has publicly criticized NFL suspension rules following a controversial incident involving a player and a fan. Heyward expressed his discontent during a press conference a day after the Steelers’ 29-24 victory over the Detroit Lions on December 22, 2025.

Addressing reporters, Heyward said the current suspension guidelines fail to address fairness in punishment. “It’s a joke,” he stated. His comments come after an incident where a player reportedly assaulted a fan, leading to discussions about harsher consequences for aggressive behavior.

During the same conversation, Heyward reflected on a mistake he made during the coin toss, where he accidentally deferred possession when the Steelers were supposed to receive the ball. “I definitely messed up. They gave me a lot of grief for it, but we were able to correct that throughout the game,” he said.

As one of the leading defensive tackles in the league, Heyward’s demands for a contract adjustment have stirred discussions within training camp. Since joining the NFL in 2011, he has earned several accolades, including seven Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors. Currently, he remains absent from practice amid these contract negotiations, with reports noting he has already received $13.45 million in roster bonuses.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Heyward and the Steelers have not made significant progress on a revised deal, adding tension to the ongoing negotiations. As the team’s longest-tenured player, his participation is crucial as the Steelers gear up for the playoffs.

Looking ahead, Heyward remains focused on the upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns, emphasizing the importance of winning regardless of external circumstances. “I’m locked in trying to win a game. My urgency got to be high,” he said.