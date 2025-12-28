Seahawks Upset Rams, Race for Super Bowl Tightens

SEATTLE, Washington — The Seattle Seahawks rallied from a 16-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Rams 38-37 in overtime on December 21, 2025. This thrilling victory has significantly impacted the Super Bowl odds as the NFL regular season heads into its final weeks.

Despite the loss, the Rams remain the favorites to win the Super Bowl, with odds currently at +425. The Seahawks, bolstered by their comeback win, now sit at +550, closely trailing the Rams. This victory propelled Seattle into first place in the NFC West and positioned them for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold led the offense, executing a pivotal drive that sealed the win and calmed critics who questioned his performance in critical situations. Coach Pete Carroll praised Darnold, stating, “He showed tremendous poise, making the right plays when we needed them most.”

As of December 23, the Rams have dropped to the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture after their loss and face challenging matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals in the coming weeks. Coach Sean McVay expressed confidence in his team despite setbacks, emphasizing their potential to bounce back, stating, “We’ve faced adversity before, and I believe we can rise to the occasion again.”

The NFC West remains a competitive battleground, with all three leading teams—the Rams, Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers—having clinched playoff spots. The 49ers recently extended their winning streak to five games, continuing their pursuit for the top seed in the NFC with remarkable play.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills are positioned at +850 odds following a close victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Denver Broncos now sit at +900 after their long winning streak was halted by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, emerging as a surprise contender, improved their odds to +1200 with a significant win over Denver.

The stakes are high as the regular season winds down, with the Chiefs, Eagles, and Steelers also vying for positioning in the playoffs. NFL fans can anticipate an exciting finish as teams battle for the chance to claim the Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming Super Bowl, set for February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.