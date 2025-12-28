Cam Newton Now Believes in New England Patriots After Impressive Win

Baltimore, MD – Former NFL MVP Cam Newton shared his thoughts on the New England Patriots after their thrilling victory against the Baltimore Ravens on December 21, 2025. The Patriots came from behind in the fourth quarter to secure a 28-24 win, leading Newton to reconsider his previous skepticism about the team.

Just a month prior, Newton had labeled the Patriots’ success as “fool’s gold” during an episode of ESPN’s First Take. However, following the recent game, he expressed a change of heart. “I’m more higher on the New England Patriots,” Newton declared on Monday. “We needed to see what they could do week after week.”

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was the star of the comeback, finishing the game with 380 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Despite struggling early with two turnovers, Maye managed to lead his team to victory against a defense that had recently silenced the Cincinnati Bengals.

Newton noted the collective effort of the Patriots’ offense, stating, “They’re taking turns making plays better than any team in football. Yes, Drake Maye is the orchestrator, but it’s a collective.” This praise indicates Newton’s newfound belief in the potential of the Patriots moving forward.

The victory against Baltimore not only secured a crucial win for the Patriots but also clinched them a playoff spot. With two games remaining in the regular season, the Patriots are set to face the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins, which could further solidify their playoff aspirations.

As the Patriots look to finish the season strong, fans and analysts alike are eager to see if Newton’s transformed perspective is a sign of their growing competitiveness in the league.