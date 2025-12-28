Baltimore, Maryland — Quarterback Drake Maye led the New England Patriots to a thrilling 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, solidifying the team’s position in the AFC East with a record of 12-3.

Maye had a standout performance, passing for 380 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. This season, in his sophomore year, Maye has tallied 3,947 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions, showcasing his strong development as a player.

Amidst the football excitement, Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, has gained popularity with her holiday baking series on TikTok titled “Bakemas.” The series, which has captivated fans, features Ann Michael creating various festive treats, blending her personal charm with culinary skills. Earlier this month, she baked Patriots-themed cookies that endeared her to fans even more.

“I think it happened fast,” Drake Maye said in an interview about his wife’s rising social media presence. “She’s just being herself, and I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, ‘Don’t change for anything.’” He shared that her baking served as a bonding experience for the team and brought holiday cheer to their interactions.

Before the game, Ann Michael showcased her style in a striking outfit, including a Patriots jacket and accessories suited for the cold. Her fashion choices and baking videos have not only built her own identity but also highlighted the couple’s supportive partnership.

As the season continues, the Patriots look poised for a playoff run, and with Ann Michael’s growing fame, fans are enjoying a glimpse into their life beyond the field. The couple, who married in June, appears to thrive in their new journey together in Boston.

Looking ahead, the Patriots will face the New York Jets in their next game. A win could help them clinch the AFC East title, further adding to the positive momentum surrounding both Maye and his wife this season.