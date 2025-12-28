Sports
Steelers’ Highsmith Fined for Tripping Goff in Controversial Call
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been fined $12,172 by the NFL for a tripping penalty involving Lions quarterback Jared Goff during last week’s game. The league announced the fine on Saturday, stirring debate among fans and analysts over the necessity of the penalty.
The incident occurred with less than two minutes remaining in the game, when Goff scrambled right as the pocket collapsed. Highsmith extended his right leg, making contact with Goff and tripping him to the ground. The referees penalized Highsmith, granting the Lions a critical 15 yards that nearly shifted the game’s momentum.
Despite the controversy surrounding the fine, Highsmith must quickly shift focus to the upcoming game, in which the Steelers aim to secure a playoff berth. The Steelers are set to face off against a rival team this weekend.
In the context of the game, the Steelers were already missing two of their top three outside linebackers, Nick Herbig and All-Pro T.J. Watt, due to injury. Highsmith’s performance was crucial as the defense held the Lions to just 15 rushing yards.
Highsmith recorded six total tackles, including four solo tackles, alongside two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He also had a standout game against the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season, where he contributed significantly to the team’s victory.
Additionally, rookie defensive tackle Yahya Black was fined $5,194 for making an obscene gesture towards the Lions’ sideline during the same game. These incidents illustrate the ongoing scrutiny players face regarding their conduct on the field.
As the Steelers prepare for their next matchup, the focus will be on minimizing penalties to enhance their chances for postseason success.
Recent Posts
- Tennessee Kicker Max Gilbert Enters Transfer Portal After Tough Season
- First Supermoon of 2026 Set for January 3
- Rice’s Daveon Hook Injured During Armed Forces Bowl Against Texas State
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Ole Miss in College Football Playoff Rematch
- Charlotte Car Accident Lawyers Assist Victims with Eye Injuries
- Declan Rice Out for Arsenal’s Match Against Aston Villa
- Manchester United Eyes Sporting CP Winger Salvador Blopa
- Pulisic Shines as Milan Dominates Verona 3-0
- Toulouse Hosts Lens in Showdown of Ligue 1’s Best Scorers
- Zeke Berry Enters Transfer Portal After Successful Michigan Career
- Emma Thompson Reflects on ‘Sense and Sensibility’ Writing Doubts
- Lens Aims to Maintain Lead Against Toulouse in Ligue 1 Clash
- Alabama Receiver Jaylen Mbakwe Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
- Sporting Lisbon Faces Gil Vicente in Primeira Liga Clash
- Apple Unveils Top iPhones for Every User in 2025
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Serie A Season Opener
- AC Milan Faces Cagliari in Key Serie A Match Tonight
- Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $328.5 Million Contract for Taiwan Air Force
- Leslie Marshall Shares Heartfelt Story of 11 Miscarriages on Fox News
- Troy Aikman Joins Miami Dolphins as Consultant for GM Search