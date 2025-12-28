Steelers’ Highsmith Fined for Tripping Goff in Controversial Call

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has been fined $12,172 by the NFL for a tripping penalty involving Lions quarterback Jared Goff during last week’s game. The league announced the fine on Saturday, stirring debate among fans and analysts over the necessity of the penalty.

The incident occurred with less than two minutes remaining in the game, when Goff scrambled right as the pocket collapsed. Highsmith extended his right leg, making contact with Goff and tripping him to the ground. The referees penalized Highsmith, granting the Lions a critical 15 yards that nearly shifted the game’s momentum.

Despite the controversy surrounding the fine, Highsmith must quickly shift focus to the upcoming game, in which the Steelers aim to secure a playoff berth. The Steelers are set to face off against a rival team this weekend.

In the context of the game, the Steelers were already missing two of their top three outside linebackers, Nick Herbig and All-Pro T.J. Watt, due to injury. Highsmith’s performance was crucial as the defense held the Lions to just 15 rushing yards.

Highsmith recorded six total tackles, including four solo tackles, alongside two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. He also had a standout game against the Baltimore Ravens earlier in the season, where he contributed significantly to the team’s victory.

Additionally, rookie defensive tackle Yahya Black was fined $5,194 for making an obscene gesture towards the Lions’ sideline during the same game. These incidents illustrate the ongoing scrutiny players face regarding their conduct on the field.

As the Steelers prepare for their next matchup, the focus will be on minimizing penalties to enhance their chances for postseason success.