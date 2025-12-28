Damar Hamlin Makes Hallmark Cameo in Holiday Movie

ABBOTT PARK, IL — Damar Hamlin, safety for the Buffalo Bills, makes a special appearance in the Hallmark movie The More the Merrier, which premiered on November 28. The film features members of Abbott‘s HeartMates program, a community connecting cardiovascular patients and caregivers.

In The More the Merrier, viewers see five young people living with cardiovascular issues, including 18-year-old Zeke Mankins, whose story inspired parts of the plot. Abbott partnered with Hallmark to raise awareness about cardiovascular health, aiming to show that heart conditions affect people of all ages, not just older adults.

Maddie King, Abbott’s senior manager of corporate public affairs, explained that the film’s goal is to combat the isolation many face with heart health issues. “This [HeartMates] program is about how we can touch more people and bring them into this community,” King said.

Hamlin, who is also an ambassador for the HeartMates program, appeared in a scene filmed last summer at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo. This is not Hamlin’s first Hallmark film; he also made a cameo in Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story this year.

Hamlin’s connection with Abbott started in January 2023 after he suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. His recovery and advocacy work have made him a respected figure within the cardiovascular health sector.

“People light up when he interacts with them. He’s genuine and he’s engaged in the program,” King said. The collaboration with Hallmark provided Abbott with a unique opportunity to reach a largely female audience, which has been crucial for the company’s outreach.

King emphasized the importance of engaging content in advertising. “No one wants to watch a movie that is just an advertisement. It was essential for Abbott to be woven into the plot authentically,” she said.

As the holiday season continues, Abbott hopes that the stories showcased in The More the Merrier will provide encouragement and support to young cardiovascular patients.