Tony Dungy Highlights Kyle Shanahan’s Coaching Amid 49ers Struggles

San Francisco, CA – As the San Francisco 49ers navigate a challenging season plagued by injuries and roster changes, Tony Dungy, former head coach and analyst for NBC Sports, praised Kyle Shanahan‘s ability to keep the team competitive.

Dungy spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area, emphasizing Shanahan’s skill in adapting to the loss of key players. “I think it’s a tribute to Coach Shanahan, how he’s been able to keep things together, to keep people believing,” he said. Dungy highlighted the remarkable adjustments Shanahan has made throughout the season.

This year, the 49ers faced significant player turnover after losing many veteran players during the offseason. Some notable departures included players joining teams like the Denver Broncos and the Washington Commanders. The situation worsened when injuries struck early in the season, resulting in critical players missing significant time.

<p“Losing players like Deebo Samuel and your quarterback for half the year would cripple most teams,” Dungy remarked, also noting the impact of injuries to defensive leaders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner.

Despite these challenges, Dungy stated that Shanahan remains a strong contender for the NFL Coach of the Year award. He noted that if the 49ers can win their final two games, they are in a position to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

<p“For a team that initially seemed to be struggling, now you need to win two to be the number one seed. It's unbelievable,” Dungy added.

As the 49ers prepare for their upcoming game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, Dungy believes that Shanahan’s strategy will be key. He thinks that forcing the young quarterback Caleb Williams to throw, instead of leaning on the run game, can lead to a favorable outcome in Week 17.

After the Bears, the final challenge will be their division rivals, the Seattle Seahawks, in Week 18.