Entertainment
Cardi B Spotted Shopping at Bethesda Mall, Celebrates Christmas with Family
BETHESDA, Md. — Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B was seen shopping at Westfield Montgomery Mall on Monday. The 33-year-old artist made headlines when she was spotted browsing in the Nordstrom store, sharing selfies with fans.
Lauren Luber-Pashkoff, a customer relationship coordinator at Nordstrom, expressed her excitement, saying, “We were happy to welcome Cardi B into our store.” The celebrity visit quickly gained traction on social media.
Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, recently celebrated the arrival of her fourth child, a son, with New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The couple was in Maryland for a Patriots game against the Baltimore Ravens over the weekend.
On Instagram, Cardi posted lively videos from M&T Bank Stadium, capturing the festive atmosphere. One particular video showcased a joyful crowd, including Diggs’ mother, Stephanie Diggs, dancing and celebrating. Cardi playfully captioned the moment, asking, “Ok so this how the DMV gets down ?!!”
Stefon Diggs, a native of Gaithersburg, played football at the University of Maryland before joining the NFL in 2015. Cardi and Diggs welcomed their baby boy in November, after the couple began dating earlier this year.
Cardi marked her first Christmas as a mother of four by posting candid family moments on Instagram, showcasing her busy household with Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and young Blossom, alongside their newborn. “The perfect Christmas picture don’t exist in this house 😩❤️🎄,” she wrote, emphasizing the reality of family life that is often unfiltered.
As the baby approached one month old, Cardi shared heartfelt moments with her son, expressing her love in posts where she cuddled him close. She noted, “My cuddle buddy 🧸🩶 I love him soooo much,” capturing the warmth of family amidst the chaos.
