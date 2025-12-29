NFL Fines Austin Booker Over $11,000 for Hits on Jordan Love

CHICAGO, Ill. — The NFL fined Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker $11,636 for two illegal hits on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love during a Week 16 matchup on December 19, 2025.

The fines stem from two separate helmet-to-helmet hits. The first incident happened in the first quarter when Booker landed on Love following a throw, incurring a 15-yard penalty for roughing the passer. He was fined $5,818 for this infraction.

The second hit occurred late in the second quarter and caused Love to leave the game with a concussion. This hit also drew a 15-yard penalty and resulted in another $5,818 fine for Booker. As of Wednesday, Love remains in concussion protocol and has been ruled out for the upcoming game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Booker explained his perspective on the penalties in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. “The first one I’ll take full responsibility for. Like, I landed on him, I should have braced myself more,” he said. However, he expressed concern about the second hit, stating, “I think the second one could definitely go both ways. He ducked his head.”

In addition to Booker’s penalties, Packers receiver Jayden Reed was fined over $10,000 for taunting, while rookie defensive lineman Warren Brinson faced nearly $5,000 in fines for a facemask penalty during the same game.

This incident has implications beyond individual punishments, as the Bears’ win over the Packers has a significant effect on the NFC North standings. With the win, Chicago improved to 11-4, bolstering their playoff chances. They must navigate critical upcoming games, including a Sunday Night Football matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

The NFL continues to emphasize player safety and the protection of quarterbacks from dangerous hits, a fact underscored by this season’s penalties.