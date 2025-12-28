SFFILM Awards Honorees Shine on Red Carpet in San Francisco

San Francisco, CA — The SFFILM Awards ceremony took place on December 8, 2025, at the Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture, celebrating outstanding contributions to cinema. Honorees included Kristen Stewart, Benicio Del Toro, Wunmi Mosaku, and Scott Cooper.

Industry professionals, sponsors, and supporters gathered to applaud this year’s achievements, which ranged from major motion pictures to intimate films. The event was co-chaired by Alexandra Wells and Leslie Olrich.

Notable stars such as Richard Gere, Boots Riley, and Odessa Young walked the red carpet, alongside presenters Imogen Poots, Delroy Lindo, and Regina Hall, who honored their co-stars with awards during the ceremony.

Jessica Fairbanks, SFFILM Director of Programming, emphasized the vital role of cinema in storytelling. “There are still so many storytellers globally that are making films in new and exciting ways,” she said. “You need to show up. Watching a film with others is more impactful.”

Kristen Stewart, making her directing debut with “The Chronology of Water,” shared insights about her film, which took over eight years to produce. The film explores themes of trauma and resilience, earning Stewart the Nion McEvoy & Leslie Berriman Award for Storytelling.

Benicio Del Toro was awarded the Maria Manetti Shrem Award for Acting, recognizing the breadth of his body of work. Scott Cooper received the Irving M. Levin Award for Film Direction for his film “Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.”

Cooper spoke about the importance of community in cinema. “The most important thing is community,” he said, referencing the Bay Area as a center for justice and activism.

Wunmi Mosaku received the George Gund III Award for Virtuosity for her role in “Sinners.” She discussed her character’s transparency and the lessons they could share about standing true to oneself.

The SFFILM festival will return in 2026, running from April 24 to May 4, showcasing a selection of films and talent.