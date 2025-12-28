Cam Thomas Set to Make Return for Nets Against Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Cam Thomas is returning to the Brooklyn Nets lineup this Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing nearly two months due to a left hamstring strain. The 24-year-old guard last played on November 5 and has since missed 20 games.

“Yeah, CT is expected to play,” Nets head coach Jordi Fernández said. “It’s just how he feels, and no pressure. We just want to see his superpowers out there.”

Before his injury, the Nets struggled, going 0-7 in games with Thomas on the floor. However, the team improved during his absence, posting a sixth-best Defensive Rating of 111.7, a stark contrast to their historical low of 128.5 before he was sidelined.

“I just want to get back on the court and play,” Thomas said. “It’s obviously good seeing them playing well.”

Since Thomas’s injury, the Nets have focused on a balanced defense and egalitarian offense, which have helped them find success. “I want him to balance his scoring ability with his playmaking ability,” Fernández added. “If he does that, it’s what the team needs from him.”

Thomas recognizes the adjustments he will need to make within the team’s evolving dynamics. “Every team adjusts when a certain player goes out,” he said. “It’s just go out there and play ball. We have to figure it out together.”

In the past, Thomas showcased his talents by scoring high while also assisting effectively. His last game before his injury saw him record a career-high 10 assists. “I’m not going out there hunting assists,” he stated. “I’m going out there to win.”

As the Nets prepare for the game, the dynamics created by Thomas’s return will be closely watched. The team has been finding its rhythm, and adding Thomas could impact their current success.

“His scoring ability is second to very few,” teammate Noah Clowney pointed out. “Having a scorer like that makes it easier for everybody.”