Sports
Rockets Lose in Overtime Despite 25-Point Lead Against Pelicans
HOUSTON, Texas — The Houston Rockets suffered a painful loss against the New Orleans Pelicans on December 22, collapsing from a 25-point lead to fall 133-128 in overtime.
The Rockets appeared dominant early, racing to a 22-point lead by halftime. Their recent offseason moves, including the acquisition of Kevin Durant and the signing of coach Ime Udoka, set high expectations for the team.
The Pelicans, who struggle this season with a record of 6-22, managed to tighten the score by the fourth quarter, closing the gap to 101-92 with ten minutes left. A late-game surge by New Orleans saw them score 27 points to Houston’s 18, forcing the game into overtime.
During the overtime period, the Rockets’ offense stumbled, revealing their ongoing need for a reliable point guard to support Durant in crucial moments. Jose Alvarado, who played for the Pelicans, is viewed as a potential solution for this problem.
Alvarado has shown promise, averaging close to nine points and three assists per game with a shooting percentage of 44. His aggressive defensive style has turned him into a valuable asset for the Pelicans, improving the team significantly when he is on the court.
According to NBA analyst Sam Vecenie, acquiring Alvarado could be feasible for the Rockets, as he is currently under contract for $4.5 million this season, with a player option for the next. Vecenie suggests that a few second-round picks could secure his trade.
The defeat marks a turning point for the Rockets as they search for ways to revamp their roster and improve overall performance this season.
