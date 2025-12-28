Netflix Faces Criticism During NFL Christmas Day Broadcasts

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix’s second annual Christmas Day NFL broadcasts, featuring the father-son announcing team of Ian and Noah Eagle, faced backlash from fans over the production quality. This year, the streaming platform continued its exclusive coverage of NFL games, presenting two NFC matchups.

The games, produced by CBS Sports, were marked by the return of former Super Bowl champion Drew Brees among the broadcast team. The matchups included the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Commanders at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Detroit Lions facing the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Ian Eagle led the commentary during the early game with analyst Nate Burleson and former NFL MVP Matt Ryan. Noah Eagle took over for the afternoon game, accompanied by Brees and sideline reporters Sara Walsh and AJ Ross, respectively.

Despite a star-studded lineup, fans criticized Netflix for various issues during the broadcasts. Many expressed frustration with the constant live interviews that interrupted the game flow, featuring players such as Emmitt Smith and Barry Sanders. Comments flooded social media, with viewers describing the broadcast as amateurish and poorly executed.

“These former player Zoom interviews while the game is being played are a terrible idea,” one viewer wrote on X. Another added, “Why is it every time Netflix does an NFL game I feel the need to post about how terrible their broadcast is?”

Some fans suggested the NFL should reconsider its partnership with Netflix, citing the streaming service’s inability to deliver a quality viewing experience. “Hey NFL, stop selling games to Netflix. They can’t handle it. The stream is absolutely trash,” another viewer remarked.

This year marks Netflix’s second season of airing NFL games on Christmas Day after signing a three-year contract in May 2023. Fans are eager to see if improvements will be made for upcoming broadcasts.