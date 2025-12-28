Canucks Host Sharks in High-Scoring NHL Showdown Tonight

VANCOUVER, BC — The Vancouver Canucks will host the San Jose Sharks tonight at 10 p.m. ET at Rogers Arena. This matchup features two teams struggling defensively, creating an expectation for a high-scoring game.

The Canucks, who have recently moved past the Quinn Hughes era, hold a record of 15 wins, 18 losses, and 3 overtime losses this season. They are eager to improve their standings in the Western Conference. Both teams rank poorly defensively, with San Jose giving up 3.46 goals per game, the worst in the NHL. Vancouver is not far behind, averaging 3.39 goals against per game, tied for 29th in the league.

Notably, the Sharks have recorded over 6.5 goals in five consecutive games, averaging 4.80 goals against in that span. The Canucks have also matched this total in their last two contests. Tonight’s game holds the potential for offensive fireworks due to both teams’ lackluster defensive efforts.

Sharks goalie Yaroslav Askarov has struggled recently with a .868 save percentage and a 4.53 goals against average over his last seven games. His counterpart from the Canucks, Thatcher Demko, has a solid save percentage of .910 but may face a tough challenge against a potent Sharks offense led by Will Smith, who has tallied 55 points this season.

Conversely, Vancouver may face challenges with key players like Elias Pettersson potentially missing another game due to an upper-body injury. If that occurs, Kiefer Sherwood could emerge as the team’s top offensive option, contributing significantly in recent games.

The last meeting between these two teams was on November 28, where the Sharks edged out the Canucks 3-2. Both teams will be looking to improve on their defensive performances while demanding impressive showings from their top players tonight.

Fans can catch the action live on Sportsnet Pacific and NBC Sports California. As game time approaches, betting odds favor a total of 6.5 goals.