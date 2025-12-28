Sports
Packers Suffer Multiple Injuries in Tough Game Against Ravens
Green Bay, WI – The Green Bay Packers faced a tough night on December 27, 2025, as they lost three players to injuries during their game against the Baltimore Ravens. Cornerback Nate Hobbs sustained a left knee injury in the second quarter after colliding with Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers while attempting to break up a pass in the end zone.
Hobbs’ effort nearly led to an interception, forcing the Ravens to settle for a field goal, but he picked up the injury in the process. After the play, Hobbs showed visible signs of discomfort, immediately grabbing his knee and limping off the field toward the training room. The team’s medical staff has listed him as questionable to return.
In Hobbs’ absence, Kamal Hadden stepped in to play opposite Keisean Nixon. Earlier in the game, safety Zayne Anderson suffered an ankle injury, while defensive tackle Jordon Riley left due to an Achilles problem. Both players were carted off the field in the first half.
As the game progressed, the Ravens held a commanding lead of 20-7. Hadden, who had recorded a tackle before his injury, was confirmed out for the rest of the game midway through the third quarter after appearing to suffer an ankle injury.
