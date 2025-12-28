Packers’ Romeo Doubs Back for Crucial Game Against Ravens

Green Bay, Wisconsin – The Green Bay Packers will have wide receiver Romeo Doubs on the field for their crucial Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens this Saturday. Doubs, who sustained a wrist injury during a recent game, was a full participant in practice on Wednesday.

Doubs suffered the injury while attempting to field an onside kick against the Chicago Bears last week. Despite the setback, he managed to leave the field on his own, though he appeared to be in pain. Earlier in that game, he had an impressive performance, catching five passes for 84 yards and scoring a touchdown.

However, the Packers’ fate for Saturday’s game also rests on the health of quarterback Jordan Love, who is currently in concussion protocol. If Love is cleared to play, it will bolster the Packers’ chances as they seek to secure a playoff position. Should he not be available, Malik Willis is expected to step in again as the starting quarterback.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur has praised Doubs’ contributions to the team, highlighting his quick recovery and ability to make plays. “Romeo is a vital part of our offense. His presence opens up opportunities for others,” LaFleur said.

The game is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field, and the Packers will need a victory to stay in contention for the postseason.