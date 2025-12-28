Kyle Chrisley Arrested on Multiple Assault Charges in Tennessee

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Kyle Chrisley, the son of reality TV star Todd Chrisley, was arrested Saturday, December 20, in Rutherford County, Tennessee. He faces multiple charges including domestic assault, public intoxication, and assaulting a first responder.

According to court records, police were alerted to Chrisley making suicidal threats and acting belligerently. When officers arrived, they attempted to detain him for safety, but he allegedly punched several officers in the face and threatened to kill them.

Kyle, 34, was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center after the confrontation and has been released on an $88,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 27.

This incident marks the latest in a series of legal troubles for Kyle Chrisley. In March, he was involved in a physical altercation at work, brandishing a knife during the incident, which later led to another arrest. His previous troubles include a lawsuit against the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office stemming from that case.

Kyle’s father and stepmother, Todd and Julie Chrisley, recently received pardons after serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud. Despite his estrangement from the family, Kyle expressed happiness for his parents’ release and hopes for a potential reconciliation.

“I know Savannah had been working at this for so long and she never gave up,” he said, referring to his sister Savannah’s advocacy efforts for their parents.

As the legal issues continue to mount, Kyle’s situation remains complex, reflecting both personal struggles and family dynamics influencing their public narrative.