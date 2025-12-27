Mackinac Bridge Closed Amid Hazardous Weather Conditions

ST. IGNACE, Mich. — The Mackinac Bridge is currently closed due to hazardous conditions, the Mackinac Bridge Authority confirmed on Friday, December 26. An alert was sent asking travelers to avoid the area as authorities deal with an active situation.

The bridge authority has not released additional details regarding the nature of the situation, stating only that they are monitoring conditions. The announcement comes as winter weather has brought freezing rain to the region, creating dangerous travel conditions.

“We are urging all motorists to reduce their speed to 20 mph while traveling on the bridge due to the icy deck,” said a spokesperson for the Mackinac Bridge Authority. This warning follows reports of hazardous icy conditions across the Straits of Mackinac.

In the greater southeast Michigan area, the National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect as freezing rain continues to create hazardous conditions. Authorities are advising drivers to exercise caution. Reports of vehicle accidents have surged, particularly along Interstate 75, where multiple crashes temporarily halted traffic.

As of Friday morning, more than 40 flights departing from Detroit Metro Airport were canceled due to the weather. Airport authorities assured travelers that they are monitoring conditions. “Current conditions at DTW are not icy, but flight delays depend on airline decisions,” said Cortez Strickland, a spokesperson for the airport.

Power outages have also affected thousands of customers in the region as ice accumulates on tree limbs and power lines. Consumers Energy reported more than 4,000 outages due to storm damage, with numbers expected to fluctuate throughout the day.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as more information becomes available. As reported, the bridge’s closure and icy conditions along its deck pose serious risks for travelers.