NFL Announces Christmas Day Football Slate for 2025

New York, NY – This Christmas Day, the NFL will present a festive doubleheader featuring three exciting matchups. Kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Washington Commanders, followed by the Detroit Lions taking on the Minnesota Vikings at 4:30 p.m. ET. The action wraps up with the Denver Broncos battling the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. ET.

This year marks Netflix‘s second consecutive year hosting the NFL on Christmas Day. The streaming giant will air the Cowboys versus Commanders game, as well as the Lions against Vikings contest. Netflix is also known for popular titles such as Bridgerton and Stranger Things. Its subscription plans range from $7.99 a month for a Standard with ads option to $24.99 for Premium. Netflix no longer provides a free trial.

Amazon Prime Video will exclusively broadcast the NFL’s Thursday Night Football for this week, including the Broncos vs. Chiefs clash. An Amazon Prime subscription, priced at $15 monthly or $139 annually, provides additional benefits such as free shipping and access to Amazon Music. A 30-day free trial is available for new users, or viewers can opt for Prime Video alone at $9 per month.

In the NFC East battle, the Cowboys (4-11) will host the Commanders (6-8-1). Both teams are out of playoff contention, making this matchup more about pride. In Minneapolis, the Lions (8-7) will strive to stay in the playoff hunt against the Vikings (7-8). They need a win to keep their slim chances alive. The evening finale at Arrowhead Stadium features the Chiefs (12-3) preparing to rebound from their first loss since September, against the eliminated Broncos (6-9).

Quarterback Chris Oladokun is one of three backup quarterbacks starting on Christmas Day, joining other backups in action. Fans can watch the games either through streaming services or local broadcasts, depending on their market.