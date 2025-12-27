Chris Weinke Set to Lead Georgia Tech’s Offense in Pop-Tarts Bowl

Atlanta, GA — Chris Weinke is stepping into a crucial role for Georgia Tech football this bowl season. After the departure of offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, Weinke, who has been with the program since January 2022, has been named the offensive play caller for the Pop-Tarts Bowl against BYU.

At 53, Weinke, a former Heisman Trophy winner, has ample experience as the quarterbacks coach at Georgia Tech. “We’re excited to be here. Our football team is excited,” Weinke said during a recent media availability. “We’re preparing the right way against a formidable opponent.”

The decision comes at a pivotal time for the Yellow Jackets, who finished the regular season with strong momentum but fell short of the ACC Championship. Weinke emphasized the importance of utilizing his relationship with the players to build a cohesive offensive strategy. “It’s a huge challenge for us,” he noted, alluding to BYU’s solid defensive reputation.

Meanwhile, starting quarterback Haynes King expressed confidence in Weinke’s leadership. “Coach Weinke is someone that I can trust and helped me develop my game,” King shared, highlighting a special bond that could play a vital role in the upcoming game.

Head Coach Brent Key praised Weinke’s dedication, stating, “It’s been a joy to coach him. He represents exactly what college football is about.” The coaching staff hopes that Weinke’s preparation and game planning will translate into strong offensive performance.

As the Yellow Jackets enter the bowl matchup, there is a sense of urgency to deliver a strong finish to the season. With their backs against the wall due to recent coaching changes, Weinke and King are hopeful they can rally their teammates for a memorable performance. The game kicks off Saturday at 3:30 PM, marking not just another playoff opportunity but a fresh chapter for both the program and its players.

“This will be my last game at Georgia Tech, so you want to leave everything on the field,” King added. “Our goal is to not just compete but to win.”