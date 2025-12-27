Sports
Josh Jacobs Faces Injury Concerns Ahead of Key Packers Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Josh Jacobs, the star running back for the Green Bay Packers, is dealing with knee and ankle injuries ahead of a crucial Week 17 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night.
Despite missing practice all week, Jacobs managed to play in last week’s game against the Chicago Bears, where he rushed for 36 yards on 12 carries in a 22-16 overtime loss. His performance raised questions about his health and effectiveness heading into the game against Baltimore.
Jacobs has been on a pitch count, limiting his snaps to just 38.6 percent last week, while his teammate, Emanuel Wilson, took on a larger role. Wilson rushed for more yards and had more carries, outpacing Jacobs in their last outing.
Head coach Matt LaFleur expressed optimism about Jacobs’s condition, indicating he is progressing. LaFleur noted that Jacobs played without practicing beforehand and should be ready for the Ravens game.
The Packers, now at 9-5-1, are in the thick of a playoff race. They will need Jacobs at his best to maximize their chances of securing a postseason spot. This season, Jacobs has recorded 926 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.
As Green Bay prepares for their prime-time clash at Lambeau Field, fans are hopeful Jacobs can return to a higher level of performance. The game is slated to start at 8 p.m. ET, and the Packers have won five of their seven all-time meetings against the Ravens.
