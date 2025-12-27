Juventus Faces Pisa in Final Match of 2025

TURIN, Italy – Juventus FC will close out the 2025 calendar year with a match against Pisa on Saturday, December 27, at the Arena Garibaldi. The Serie A fixture kicks off at 8:45 p.m. local time.

Coming off a 2-1 victory against AS Roma on December 20, Juventus is looking to build on their recent momentum. Sitting in fifth place with 29 points after 16 matches, they face a struggling Pisa team currently in 19th place with only 11 points.

Despite their tough position in the standings, Juventus appears to have found their stride under manager Luciano Spalletti, winning six of their last seven matches across all competitions. “Winning while learning something new is a double leap in knowledge,” Spalletti said after the recent win, highlighting the growing confidence within the team.

Pisa, with just one win this season and the league’s worst goal differential, will be a challenging opponent. Their only win was a 1-0 match against Cremonese back in November. The team drew 2-2 against Cagliari in their last match and is looking for an upset against the more established Juventus squad.

Juventus has made significant changes, with Weston McKennie in good form and anticipated to play a crucial role during the game. “It’s all about taking it into 2026; a win will carry us through,” McKennie stated. The team’s starting lineup is expected to feature McKennie alongside strikers Kenan Yildiz and Lois Openda.

Updates from the team indicate that players like Jonathan David may start on the bench as Juventus looks to secure a vital win that could boost their chances for a top-four finish in Serie A this year.

As the match approaches, fans are keen to see if Juventus can maintain their upward trajectory while Pisa fights to escape the relegation zone.