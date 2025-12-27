Entertainment
Nollywood Actress Allwell Ademola Dies at Age 43
Lagos, Nigeria — Nollywood actress and film producer Allwell Ademola has reportedly passed away at the age of 43. She died on Saturday, December 27, 2025, from a heart attack at her home, according to entertainment sources.
Ademola was reportedly taken to Ancilia Catholic Hospital in Agege after suffering a cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Details surrounding her death remain unclear as friends and colleagues discuss the event privately.
Ademola was a granddaughter of the late Sir Adetokunbo Ademola, a respected Nigerian lawyer and former Chief Justice of Nigeria. Her notable contributions to Nollywood spanned over 15 years, during which she appeared in many films, including False Flag and Tiwa’s Baggage, showcasing her talents as both an actress and a producer.
Fellow actress Faithia Williams expressed her sorrow on Instagram, writing, “Haaaa. This hit me so bad. Eniobanke. Allahu Akbar..Allwell.” Mide Martins, another actress, posted a heartfelt tribute on Facebook, writing, “BLACK SATURDAY… This is not fair. May God forgive your shortcomings Allwell.”
Colleagues and fans are in shock, with Bidemi Kosoko voicing disbelief: “No way. No, no, no. Ko possible ooo. This isn’t true. God forbid, in Jesus’ name. Just reply to my message, abeg Oremi/aunty mi. I will wait patiently for your reply.”
In recent years, Ademola had transitioned into television, gaining attention for her roles in Badcop and Murder at the Bar, both premiered in 2023. Known for her warmth and versatility, she touched many lives with her candid discussions on personal struggles and resilience.
The entertainment community now mourns the loss of a talented artist whose impact will be dearly missed.
