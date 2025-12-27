Celebrities Who Departed Hollywood for a Quieter Life

LOS ANGELES, California — Many celebrities are stepping away from the Hollywood spotlight to embrace quieter lifestyles in more serene settings. The trend has gained traction since 2024, as stars seek to escape the hustle and bustle of entertainment.

Among those making the change are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, who left California for the peaceful Cotswolds in England after DeGeneres’s talk show concluded. “Life is just better here,” DeGeneres shared at an event in Gloucester.

Actor Jason Priestley echoed this sentiment, explaining his and wife Naomi’s relocation from Los Angeles to Nashville. “It’s so much easier to navigate your life here. And it’s a cool, interesting place,” he said.

Josh Hartnett, now raising four children with wife Tamsin Egerton in England, enjoys the difference. He finds living among neighbors far removed from the film industry refreshing. “If you’re around people who are constantly talking about the movie business, your life is going to be pretty much one note,” Hartnett remarked during a July 2024 interview.

In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY, Brendan Fraser discussed his reasons for remaining accessible while living in Bedford, New York. Fraser, who recently won a Best Actor Oscar for his role in *The Whale*, indicated that learning to work smart is part of his new approach. “I’ve never been that far away, but I took time to figure out who I am and where I’m headed,” he said.

The trend signals a broader shift in the entertainment industry, where geographical barriers are diminishing, allowing stars to create homes in more tranquil settings. This change reflects a growing desire for personal fulfillment and balance away from the rigorous demands of fame.

The move away from Hollywood is not just about the physical space but also a shift in mindset. Many stars crave environments that offer peace, normalcy, and a break from the constant scrutiny of celebrity life.