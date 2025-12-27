News
Clemson University Addresses Controversy Over Newry Project
CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson University has sent a detailed letter to the Oconee County Council addressing concerns regarding its alleged involvement with the proposed Newry Project housing development. The two-and-a-half page letter was sent following months of speculation about the university’s potential ties to the 600-acre development, which has become a controversial topic in the community.
In the letter, the university emphasized, “Clemson University is not part of, nor does it endorse, the pending Newry Project housing development.” This response comes after Oconee County Council Chairman Matthew Durham announced an inquiry into any connections between university leadership and the developers behind the Newry Project.
According to Durham, accusations of possible misrepresentation and conflicts of interest surrounding the new project led to heightened scrutiny over the situation. The council is currently reviewing FOIA documents related to the project and its ties with Clemson University.
University President Jim Clements’ recent announcement of his retirement, effective Dec. 31, further fueled discussions about the administration’s connection to the developers. Clements had previously resigned from the board of United Homes Group, a development company associated with the Newry Project.
The letter discusses Clemson’s valuable relationship with Oconee County, noting collaborative efforts on various development projects. It also reinforces the university’s mission as a land-grant institution serving the public interest. The letter detailed previous discussions with developers regarding a research park in Oconee County but clarified that no agreements were reached.
Durham, in an interview with local news, questioned the university’s claims, particularly regarding communications from the developers. He expressed concern over inconsistencies in their statements, stating, “I just want to ensure everything there is as it should be for the people of South Carolina.”
The council’s review of the new documents continues, while Clemson University maintains that it aims to foster constructive development in Oconee County without involvement in the Newry Project.
