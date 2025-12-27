News
Phoenix Faces Major Weather Shift Just Before Christmas
PHOENIX, Arizona — Record-breaking temperatures in Phoenix are set to change dramatically just in time for the holidays. The high on Monday reached 83 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 79 degrees set in 1917.
This week, high pressure that has caused the unseasonably warm weather is expected to decline. A trough of moist air will push against the West Coast, bringing moisture over Arizona starting Tuesday. Rain is projected to begin Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday morning.
The initial showers will likely be light, but a second round of rain is forecasted for Wednesday evening, with heavier downpours expected through Christmas Day. Meteorologists anticipate the highest chance of rain on Christmas morning, with scattered showers lingering throughout the day.
The forecast calls for a high of 79 degrees on Tuesday, decreasing to 75 on Christmas Eve and 73 for Christmas Day. Snow is possible in higher elevations above 9,000 feet.
With recent snowfall in the high country, the Arizona Department of Transportation urges drivers to avoid parking on highways to play in the snow, as it poses safety risks. ADOT recommends being prepared for winter driving conditions.
The National Weather Service has noted this December may be the hottest on record for Phoenix, with an average temperature of 62.9 degrees. La Niña conditions in the Pacific are contributing to this pattern, while climate change is exacerbating the frequency of extreme temperatures.
As the Valley embraces this transition in weather ahead of the holidays, residents are reminded to stay informed through local weather updates.
Recent Posts
- Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Black Dress for Holiday Celebrations
- French Cinema Icon Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
- AC Milan Looks to Secure Win Against Hellas Verona This Weekend
- Steelers Edge Lions in Thrilling Finish Amid Playoff Chaos
- Myanmar Faces Increased Violence Ahead of Controversial Elections
- SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced
- Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
- Celebrities Share Their Favorite Shows and Year-End Reflections
- Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
- Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions
- The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption