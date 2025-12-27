Sports
North Carolina Dominates East Carolina in 99-51 Victory
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) – Caleb Wilson scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as No. 12 North Carolina crushed East Carolina 99-51 on Monday night at the Smith Center. This victory marks the highest point total for the Tar Heels this season.
Wilson also recorded four blocks and three steals in a strong performance. Henri Veesaar contributed with 16 points and 10 rebounds, while Seth Trimble and Luka Bogavac added 12 and 15 points respectively for the Tar Heels, who made 12 three-pointers and shot 54% from the field.
The loss dropped East Carolina to 5-8 for the season. Giovanni Emejuru led the Pirates with 21 points and 14 rebounds. However, leading scorer Emeka Okafor, who averages 21.7 points per game, struggled, scoring only 11 points on 4-of-24 shooting.
The Tar Heels began the game strong, quickly building a 10-2 lead. East Carolina missed its first seven shots and struggled to recover, shooting just 26% for the game. At halftime, the score was 49-26 in favor of North Carolina.
In the second half, the Tar Heels extended their lead to as much as 50 points. This win also marks UNC’s 52nd consecutive victory over non-Atlantic Coast Conference rivals from North Carolina.
“They overwhelmed us with their length and shooting,” said East Carolina head coach Mike Schwartz. “We couldn’t recover after their strong start.”
North Carolina improved to 12-1 and is off to its best start since the 2008-09 season. The team prepares to face Florida State in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener on December 30.
Recent Posts
- Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Black Dress for Holiday Celebrations
- French Cinema Icon Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
- AC Milan Looks to Secure Win Against Hellas Verona This Weekend
- Steelers Edge Lions in Thrilling Finish Amid Playoff Chaos
- Myanmar Faces Increased Violence Ahead of Controversial Elections
- SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced
- Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
- Celebrities Share Their Favorite Shows and Year-End Reflections
- Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening
- Global Tensions Rise Over Iran’s Nuclear Program and Military Actions
- The Unfolding Life of Richard Pitt: Drug Runner to Redemption