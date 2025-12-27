Amber Alert Issued for Missing 14-Year-Old from Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for 14-year-old Cheyanna Howell early Saturday morning, December 27, 2025. Howell, who also goes by Cheyanna Nadian-Howell, was reported missing after she left Bellingham at approximately 2 a.m. with another individual, according to authorities.

Cheyanna is described as standing between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing around 200 pounds. She has brown or dark brown hair and brown eyes, and she wears glasses. At the time of her disappearance, she was last seen wearing a pink camouflage zip-up sweatshirt, possibly red pants, and carrying a gray backpack.

The police are actively searching for a white 2003 Lexus LS430 connected to the case. The vehicle bears the Washington license plate number CLX6617. Authorities are encouraging anyone who sees Cheyanna or the vehicle to call 911 immediately.

Law enforcement is handling this case on behalf of the Lummi Nation Police Department. Officials are asking the public for assistance in locating the girl and ensuring her safe return.

