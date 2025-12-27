College Football Playoff: Exciting Bowl Schedule for 2025-26 Season

ARLINGTON, Texas — The 2025-26 college football season is underway with a busy bowl schedule ahead. The bowl games started on December 13 and will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on January 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

This year’s playoffs include four first-round games, four quarterfinals, two semifinals, and the championship. The excitement kicks off with the Cotton Bowl featuring the Miami Hurricanes, seeded 10th, facing off against the Ohio State Buckeyes, seeded 2nd, on Wednesday, December 31 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans can expect thrilling matchups as the playoffs continue. Quarterfinals take place on January 1, with games scheduled at various venues including the Orange Bowl in Miami and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Viewers can catch the action on ESPN. The semifinals will follow with the Fiesta Bowl on January 8 and the Peach Bowl on January 9, both starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. The national champion will be crowned in Hard Rock Stadium following the final game.

As the postseason progresses, all eyes will be on the teams gearing up for the chance to claim the prestigious title.