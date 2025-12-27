Georgia Bulldogs to Clash with Ole Miss Rebels in Sugar Bowl Showdown

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The No. 3 seeded Georgia Bulldogs will face off against the No. 6 seeded Ole Miss Rebels in the Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2026. This matchup is a rematch of their thrilling October contest, where Georgia edged out Ole Miss 43-35.

Georgia enters the Sugar Bowl with a 12-1 record after dominating Alabama 28-7 in the SEC Championship game. That performance secured them a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff. Coach Kirby Smart‘s team has experienced its share of challenges this season. They barely overcame Tennessee in a tight game that went into overtime and suffered a loss to Alabama, snapping their 33-game home winning streak.

Despite these setbacks, Georgia showcased its strengths by defeating ranked teams and tightening its defense, allowing 10 or fewer points in the last four games of the season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton, who recorded four touchdown passes in the previous matchup against Ole Miss, leads the offense and looks to improve on that performance.

On the other side, Ole Miss enters the bowl game with the same 12-1 record, riding high after a 41-10 victory over Tulane. Former defensive coordinator Pete Golding now heads the Rebels after Lane Kiffin‘s departure to LSU. Golding’s first game as head coach proved successful, but he faces a formidable task against Georgia.

The team’s electrifying offense ranks second in the country, averaging 498 yards per game. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been a standout player since taking over as the starter, throwing for over 3,000 yards with only three interceptions. In their first encounter, Chambliss amassed 305 total yards and three touchdowns.

The upcoming clash is set to be a thrilling contest, with ESPN’s matchup predictor giving Georgia a 60.1% chance of winning, compared to Ole Miss’s 39.9%. The stakes are high for both teams as they vie for a spot in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff.

Players from Ole Miss have expressed their eagerness for the rematch. “We’re looking forward to playing them again,” said wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling. With a chance to reclaim their season after the previous defeat, the Rebels are committed to turning this opportunity into a victory.