Liverpool Aims for Third Consecutive Win Against Struggling Wolves

Liverpool, England – Liverpool Football Club is set to chase their third consecutive Premier League victory as they host last-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds secured back-to-back wins against Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, elevating them to fifth place in the standings. However, under Arne Slot‘s management, the team still struggles with defensive vulnerabilities, often conceding chances at an alarming rate.

This weekend, they face Wolves, who have only managed two points from 17 matches this campaign, matching the record for the longest winless start. This dire situation for Wolverhampton has been exacerbated by an 11-game losing streak, making relegation a grim possibility.

In Liverpool’s recent matches, their squad has been affected by injuries. Record signing Alexander Isak broke his leg during the match against Spurs and will be sidelined for several months. Other key players like Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai are also missing; Salah is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Szoboszlai is suspended.

Despite the absences, Liverpool will rely on the likes of Hugo Ekitiké, who has been in strong form, scoring eight goals this season. The team is predicted to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Alisson in goal, supported by a back line of Frimpong, Konaté, Van Dijk, and Robertson.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton is also battling injury issues. Manager Rob Edwards has a long list of absentees, including Toti Gomes, who is out for several weeks, and Emmanuel Agbadou, who is participating in the AFCON. They are expected to field a 3-5-2 formation, with Sá in goal.

Wolves have the worst offensive record in the league, having scored only nine goals, and their defensive struggles include conceding 37 goals. Liverpool’s goal tally is far more respectable, leading many to predict a home win.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET, and fans in the United States can watch the match on NBC Sports Network or stream it on Peacock. With a mix of injuries and poor form on the other side, Liverpool will look to capitalize on this opportunity to solidify their current standing.