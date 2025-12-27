Super Flu Variant Spreads Rapidly, Experts Urge Vaccination

New York, NY – Flu season is in full swing, and a new variant called subclade K is causing alarm across the United States.

This strain of the influenza A H3N2 virus is making headlines for its rapid spread and severity. Hospitals in states like New York, Rhode Island, Colorado, and Louisiana are reporting very high flu levels, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The United Kingdom got hit pretty hard by this,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, a public health expert. “I think that’s a pretty good harbinger of what we are likely to see here. This is going to be a very difficult flu season.”

The flu variant has undergone multiple mutations, leading experts to worry that it is not well-aligned with this year’s vaccine. “Because of this, the vaccine isn’t quite as good of a match for the virus,” said Brandon Dionne, an associate clinical professor at Northeastern University.

Vaccine effectiveness typically ranges between 40% to 60%, but estimates from the U.K. suggest lower effectiveness this season, especially in adults.

Despite the mismatch, health experts emphasize the importance of getting vaccinated. “One of the important goals of the flu vaccine is to reduce the severity of illness if you do get the flu,” noted Dr. Adalja.

The CDC recommends flu shots for everyone aged six months and older. Health officials stress that it is not too late to get vaccinated, even now in December. Adalja also noted that vaccination can provide some level of immunity within days.

If individuals do contract the flu, antiviral medications like Tamiflu can help shorten the duration of symptoms when taken early. Symptoms of influenza can include cough, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, and chills.

As the flu continues to spread rapidly, health officials are urging the public to seek vaccination and take preventive measures seriously. “This can be a very serious illness. We need to take it seriously,” said Dr. Adalja.

The CDC reports a staggering 4.6 million cases of flu have been identified this season, with over 1,900 fatalities. “As we go deeper into the flu season, this is likely to be a tough one,” he added.