Sports
Tennessee Prepares for Music City Bowl Against Illinois Amid Player Departures
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their final football game of the 2025 season against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Music City Bowl on December 30 at Nissan Stadium.
Despite the excitement surrounding the bowl game, Tennessee is facing challenges with several key players missing. According to Brent Hubbs of VolQuest, injuries have sidelined players like Wendell Moe and Jaxson Moi. Peyton Lewis has opted out, and Colton Hood and Joshua Josephs are also likely unavailable, though they have not made formal announcements.
Head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation: “We’ve been practicing with the same group of guys for a while now. Planned on those guys making that announcement. We feel good about where we’re at, guys that are here are ready to go play.”
The Vols will benefit from bowl preparations which allow younger players to gain experience. Heupel remarked, “It’s an opportunity through December to continue to grow and get better with fundamentals and technique.” He aims to finish the season strong despite the absences.
On the other hand, Illinois, which has fewer opt-outs and injuries among its players, has seen the betting line shift in its favor. The Volunteers are aware of the uphill battle they may face as they meet a determined Fighting Illini team.
As part of its preparation, Tennessee has resumed practice following a Christmas break. Heupel emphasized the importance of this time for team bonding and growth before the big game. He looks forward to seeing how the younger players rise to the occasion, stating, “Some of our young guys are going to get an opportunity to go play on gameday.”
The kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Vols are eager to conclude their season on a high note against Illinois.
Recent Posts
- Community Reflects on Violence and Kindness Amid Holiday Season
- Gabon and Mozambique Seek First Win in AFCON Matchup
- Emily Ratajkowski Stuns in Plunging Black Dress for Holiday Celebrations
- French Cinema Icon Brigitte Bardot Dies at 91
- AC Milan Looks to Secure Win Against Hellas Verona This Weekend
- Steelers Edge Lions in Thrilling Finish Amid Playoff Chaos
- Myanmar Faces Increased Violence Ahead of Controversial Elections
- SNL Season 51 Hosts and Musical Guests Announced
- Sharks’ Will Smith Out Week-to-Week with Injury
- Celebrities Share Their Favorite Shows and Year-End Reflections
- Brigitte Bardot, Icon of Cinema and Animal Rights Activism, Dies at 91
- Priah Ferguson Reflects on Erica Sinclair’s Journey in ‘Stranger Things’
- Lakeshore Flood Warnings Issued for Erie and Chautauqua Counties
- Marty Supreme Surges at Christmas Box Office Amid Fierce Competition
- Netflix Quietly Releases New Witcher Movie Starring Dolph Lundgren
- Cara Buono Reflects on Her Role in Final Season of Stranger Things
- New Hero Varang Missing From ‘Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’ Expansion
- Adam Sandler Reflects on Career, Comedy Advice for Daughters
- Tom Holland and Zendaya Dine in Market Harborough, Delight Restaurant Staff
- Beetlejuice Musical Canceled Before Singapore Opening