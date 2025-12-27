Tennessee Prepares for Music City Bowl Against Illinois Amid Player Departures

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Volunteers are gearing up for their final football game of the 2025 season against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Music City Bowl on December 30 at Nissan Stadium.

Despite the excitement surrounding the bowl game, Tennessee is facing challenges with several key players missing. According to Brent Hubbs of VolQuest, injuries have sidelined players like Wendell Moe and Jaxson Moi. Peyton Lewis has opted out, and Colton Hood and Joshua Josephs are also likely unavailable, though they have not made formal announcements.

Head coach Josh Heupel addressed the situation: “We’ve been practicing with the same group of guys for a while now. Planned on those guys making that announcement. We feel good about where we’re at, guys that are here are ready to go play.”

The Vols will benefit from bowl preparations which allow younger players to gain experience. Heupel remarked, “It’s an opportunity through December to continue to grow and get better with fundamentals and technique.” He aims to finish the season strong despite the absences.

On the other hand, Illinois, which has fewer opt-outs and injuries among its players, has seen the betting line shift in its favor. The Volunteers are aware of the uphill battle they may face as they meet a determined Fighting Illini team.

As part of its preparation, Tennessee has resumed practice following a Christmas break. Heupel emphasized the importance of this time for team bonding and growth before the big game. He looks forward to seeing how the younger players rise to the occasion, stating, “Some of our young guys are going to get an opportunity to go play on gameday.”

The kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. ET, and the Vols are eager to conclude their season on a high note against Illinois.