Arsenal Aims to Hold Premier League Lead Against Brighton This Weekend

LONDON, England — Arsenal will host Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday with hopes of extending their lead at the top of the Premier League. The Gunners currently lead the table by two points, having secured a crucial victory last weekend thanks to a penalty from Viktor Gyökeres.

Although only 17 of the 33 teams leading on December 25 have gone on to win the title, a slip-up against Brighton could increase anxiety among Arsenal supporters. Manager Mikel Arteta’s squad is coming off a 2-0 win against Brighton earlier in the season, with goals from Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka in the Carabao Cup.

Brighton will look to reverse their fortunes after a four-match winless streak that has seen them slip down the standings this December. As the Seagulls target a turnaround, upcoming matches against West Ham United and Burnley are pivotal.

Arsenal’s defense will face challenges, as the Gunners will be without key player Gabriel. Cristhian Mosquera will also miss the match, leading to Piero Hincapié starting again. Ben White’s ongoing fitness issues mean Jurriën Timber will step in at right back. Kai Havertz has returned to training but is unlikely to feature against Brighton.

Brighton has some positive news with Danny Welbeck returning from injury, while Jan Paul van Hecke also recovers from illness ahead of the match. Key players Lewis Dunk and Diego Gómez will be back following suspensions. However, Carlos Baleba is away for international duty, and Adam Webster, Solly March, and Stefanos Tzimas remain sidelined.

As Arsenal looks to secure a clean sheet, they’ll have to counter Brighton’s offensive play, especially with a solid possession game expected. Arsenal has demonstrated an impressive defense recently, minimizing their opponent’s chances. The Gunners will likely rely on the talents of Saka and Martin Ødegaard to exploit any openings in Brighton’s structure.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium, with kickoff set for 10 a.m. ET. Broadcast availability varies by region, with options for both TV and live streams across multiple channels.

As the teams prepare to meet, all eyes will be on Arsenal to see if they can leverage home advantage and maintain their position at the Premier League summit.