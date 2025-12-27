Utah Man Arrested After Homemade Bombs Found Amid Antisemitic Threats

OGDEN, Utah — Police found homemade bombs and an assault rifle in the home of a 21-year-old Ogden man accused of making antisemitic threats online. Skyler Rose was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Weber County Jail the next morning.

The investigation began around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when the Ogden Police Department received a “credible threat” toward Jewish houses of worship, passed on by the Utah Statewide Information Analysis Center and the Salt Lake City FBI field office.

According to a police booking affidavit, Rose made threats on social media, including a statement saying, “I wanna blow up a synagogue.” Family members consented to a search of his home, where officers found a partially completed pipe bomb in his bedroom, along with a glass container confirmed to hold marijuana. A further search uncovered six additional bombs.

Police described the explosives as completed and operational. An assault rifle was also discovered in Rose’s bedroom. Following the identification of the explosives, bomb technicians from various agencies secured the scene.

Rose faces multiple felonies, including seven counts of possessing weapons of mass destruction and making threats of terrorism. Based on his statements and the weapons found, police believe he poses a danger to the community. During a court appearance, 2nd District Judge Matthew Hansen ordered that Rose be held without bail.

While police stated there is no current evidence of a specific synagogue being targeted, they are in close contact with local Jewish leaders to ensure community safety. Ogden Police Chief Jake Sube emphasized the importance of allowing the Jewish community to worship freely and without fear.

Incidents of antisemitism in the U.S. have been on the rise, with the Anti-Defamation League reporting a record 9,354 incidents in 2024 alone. Ogden Mayor Ben Nadolski affirmed city support for the Jewish community and condemned acts of intimidation and violence, stating unequivocally that such behavior would not be tolerated.