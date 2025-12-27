Pulisic Snubbed from The Guardian’s Top 100 Despite Stellar Year

MILAN, Italy – U.S. men’s national team star Christian Pulisic was notably absent from The Guardian’s Top 100 male soccer players of 2025, despite having a breakout year. The list, which features names like Ousmane Dembélé and Lamine Yamal, aims to celebrate the sport’s leading talents. While many recognizable athletes like Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, and Mohamed Salah made the cut, Pulisic’s impressive 2025 performance was overlooked.

The 27-year-old began the year on a high note by leading his team to its first trophy since 2016, scoring in both the semifinals and finals. Pulisic has netted 18 goals across all competitions for AC Milan this season, contributing to a total of 25 goal involvements when including his seven assists.

Despite suffering from injuries this season, Pulisic holds the second position in the Serie A Golden Boot race with seven goals, just behind Inter’s Lautaro Martínez. Milan is set to host Hellas Verona on December 28, where Pulisic aims to add to his tally and help his team regain form.

After a string of disappointing results, including an exit from the Coppa Italia and a recent draw with Sassuolo, Milan has seen only one win in their last four matches. Pulisic’s performance in these matches was subdued, increasing the pressure on him to bounce back.

Meanwhile, AC Milan is undergoing significant changes as they strive for improvement in the second half of the season. Fabrizio Romano reported that striker Divock Origi, who has struggled to find his form, will part ways with the club as a free agent in January.

Origi’s lack of success at Milan led him to be relegated to the reserve team, and his last official match was in April 2024. Despite the challenges with their forward lineup, head coach Massimiliano Allegri has not considered re-integrating Origi into the squad.

Additionally, Milan is in talks to sign striker Andrej Kostic from Partizan Belgrade for under €5 million as they seek to bolster their attack.

As 2025 draws to a close, Pulisic’s transformation into a key player for Milan is evident. His goals have not only come in quantity but also in crucial moments, proving his value to the team and positioning him as one of Serie A’s elite players.