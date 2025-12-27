East Carolina Battles Pittsburgh in Military Bowl Rematch

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – East Carolina University (ECU) will face the University of Pittsburgh (Pitt) in the Go Bowling Military Bowl on December 27, 2025, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Both teams come into the game with an 8-4 record, vying for their first bowl victory this season.

Last year, ECU clinched the Military Bowl title against NC State with a dramatic 26-21 finish. This year, the Pirates will attempt to repeat their success against another Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) opponent.

The Pirates’ offensive strategy will change drastically as starting quarterback Katin Houser opted out of the remainder of the season to transfer. In his absence, Mike Wright Jr., a versatile player with prior experience at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State, is expected to take the helm. His mobility may alter ECU’s game plan.

Pitt enters the match aiming for its first bowl victory under head coach Pat Narduzzi since 2022. The Panthers finished strong this season with a scoring offense ranked 15th nationally, led by freshman quarterback Mason Heintschel.

Defensively, Pitt excels against the run, allowing just 97 yards per game. Despite this, they face a tough challenge against the Pirates, who boast a strong rushing game during the latter part of the season.

ECU’s defense has consistently performed well under coach Blake Harrell, who has transformed their unit into one of the best in the country. With a ranking of 28th in scoring defense, they look to stifle Pitt’s potent offense, which may struggle against their pressure tactics.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. ET, broadcast live on ESPN. This matchup marks the first clash between these two programs since 1992, adding extra excitement as both teams seek dominance in their all-time series, which is currently tied at two wins each.