Celtic Faces Livingston in Crucial Scottish Premiership Clash

Livingston, Scotland – Celtic Football Club faces Livingston today at Almondvale Stadium, aiming for crucial points in the Scottish Premiership. After a recent win against Aberdeen, Celtic looks to maintain its momentum under new manager Wilfried Nancy.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. local time. Celtic has made one adjustment to its starting eleven, with Viljami Sinisalo stepping in as goalkeeper, replacing Kasper Schmeichel.

Both teams come into this match with contrasting fortunes. Celtic, currently in second place, aims to reclaim the top of the table, while Livingston struggles at the bottom, having secured just nine points from 17 matches. The team has not won in its last 16 league games, putting immense pressure on their performance.

The head-to-head record heavily favors Celtic, who have emerged victorious in 24 of their last 32 encounters with Livingston. The last five matches have all ended in favor of Celtic, underscoring their dominance.

Livingston is expected to deploy a 3-4-1-2 formation, hoping to convert their chances through key players like Jeremy Bokila and Tete Yengi. Celtic, under Nancy’s tactical approach, will play a 3-4-2-1 formation, focusing on ball possession and high pressing.

Both clubs have several player absences due to injuries. Livingston will miss Aidan Denholm and Danny Wilson, while Celtic’s Alistair Johnston and Luis Palma are sidelined.

The match promises an exciting showdown as Celtic hopes to continue its assault on the title while Livingston seeks a much-needed turnaround.