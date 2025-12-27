First Look at Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale in ‘Madden’ Biopic

LOS ANGELES, CA — Amazon MGM Studios has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming biographical film about legendary football coach John Madden. The 30-second clip showcases Nicolas Cage as Madden and Christian Bale as the former Oakland Raiders owner, Al Davis.

Fans have reacted enthusiastically to Bale’s portrayal of Davis, with many praising his ability to embody the character. A tweet from Yahoo Sports described Bale’s performance as ”cinema,” while others predicted he could win awards for the role. One enthusiastic fan stated, ”John Madden would be proud and honored of his portrayal of himself. Nick Cage looks great as Madden, and Christian Bale has that Al Davis energy you can feel through the screen. I know what I am watching next Thanksgiving!”

Directed by David O. Russell, known for his previous work in biographical films, ”Madden” will explore the life of John Madden and his iconic career, including his contributions to the Madden NFL video game franchise. The trailer emphasizes the strong partnership between Madden and Davis, featuring moments that highlight Madden’s football expertise and his impactful whiteboard strategies.

The history between Madden and Davis dates back to 1967 when Davis hired Madden as the Raiders’ linebackers coach. After a change in leadership, Davis controversially promoted Madden to head coach at the young age of 32. Throughout his decade-long tenure, Madden led the Raiders to eight playoff appearances, culminating in a Super Bowl victory in 1977.

John Madden transitioned into a successful broadcasting career in the 1980s and 90s, becoming a cultural icon and further cementing his legacy through the Madden NFL video game, which continues to thrive in the gaming world.

Set to premiere on November 26, 2026, the film also stars Kathryn Hahn as Virginia Madden, Sienna Miller as Carol Davis, and John Mulaney as Trip Hawkins, the founder of Electronic Arts. This Thanksgiving release commemorates Madden’s lasting impact on both football and American culture.